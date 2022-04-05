One of the best shoes for the summer is the Air Jordan 1 Low. It has all of the beauty of the Air Jordan 1, but with the subtlety of a low-top sneaker that can be worn with shorts or even some baggy cargos. Every single summer, this sneaker gets a ton of new colorways, and they usually contain the vibrant colors one can expect from the Holiday.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Lemonade," which can be found below, certainly fits that bill. As you can see, the shoe is fitted with a grey leather base that could pass as white depending on the lighting. From there, the overlays are a gorgeous lemonade shade of yellow. This is an undeniable summer vibe, and if you are a big fan of the Jordan 1 Low, then these could certainly be for you. After all, who doesn't love a bright summer shoe.

For now, there is no release date for this sneaker, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike