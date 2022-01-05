Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has been ramping up its production of various golf shoes. After all, Michael Jordan was a huge golfer himself, so it only makes sense that they would take some of his kicks and turn them into sneakers that are made for the links. Now, the Air Jordan 1 Low is getting the golf treatment, and much to the delight of fans, it will be coming in some pretty iconic colorways.

As you can see down below, the Air Jordan 1 Low will even be releasing in the "Chicago" colorway. This model is known for its white leather upper, black Nike swoosh, and red overlays. This is the Air Jordan 1's iconic OG colorway from 1985, so there is no doubt that longtime fans are going to want these for their collection. If you're a golfer, these are certainly a must-cop.

For now, a release date for these kicks is still unknown, however, you can expect them to drop sometime soon. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

