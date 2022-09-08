With the summer winding down, Jumpman is looking to get out as many Air Jordan 1 Low colorways as possible. This is an offering that works especially well during the summer months, and over these past few months, we have seen a ton of offerings that contain vibrant colors and motifs. Now, the next Air Jordan 1 Low will contain obvious references to one of the most iconic teams in the entire NBA.

Of course, that team is none other than the Los Angeles Lakers. In the images below, you can see that this colorway features a black base, while the Nike swoosh and toe box are purple. From there, the cuff lining is gold, which brings the entire Lakers motif together, in a nice little bow.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so very soon, although an official release date has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

