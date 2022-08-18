One of the best summer sneakers out there is the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is a shoe that has a ton of great colorways and throughout the last few months, Jumpman has continued to give us some truly amazing offerings. It seems like every single week we are being introduced to brand-new color schemes, and that has certainly been the case this week.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low to be shown off is this "Dare To Fly" colorway, below. As you can see, this model is mostly all white, but with a twist. The Nike swoosh on the sides is silver and has 3M material that lights up in the dark. This makes for a great aesthetic that has certainly been used on Jumpman sneakers in the past. Either way, these are shaping up to be a popular sneaker as the summer winds down.

A release date for this sneaker has yet to be revealed, although it should be dropping soon for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new AJ1 Low, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and information from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

