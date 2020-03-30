Thirty-five years after its original release, the Air Jordan 1 remains one of the most popular shoes of all-time. At this point, it is a streetwear staple that can be combined with pretty well any outfit you could imagine. Over the years, there have been various new colorways of the shoe and as we inch deeper into 2020, it looks like Jordan Brand has even more great models on the horizon.

One of the colorways that we have been teasing over the last few weeks is the "Light Smoke Grey" model which can be found below. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some detailed images of the offering and some of its intricacies. As you can see, the base of the shoe is white while the overlays are grey. From there, the back heel is red and the Nike swoosh is black.

As of today, the release date is being pegged for July 11th although this is subject to change. Just like other Air Jordan 1 High OG models, this colorway will cost $170 USD.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these.