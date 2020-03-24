Sneaker news has been pretty bleak over the last little while due to the fact that numerous release dates are being pushed back as a result of the Coronavirus. Despite this, new colorways and models are still being shown off. These models are a nice little reminder that the sneaker industry will continue to flourish once this nightmare is over.

One of the shoes that continues to get new offerings is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. The Jordan 1 is easily one of the most popular shoes of all time so it only makes sense that we would continue to get updates well into 2020. Thanks to wavegod_thelegend, we now have a preview of the "Light Smoke Grey" colorway which we reported on just two weeks ago. As you can see, grey suede overlays are placed over white leather while the cuff is red and Nike swoosh is black.

Early reports indicate that this model will be dropping on July 11th of this year for $170 USD although this has yet to be confirmed. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.