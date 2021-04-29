If you are a big fan of sneakers, then you have probably owned a pair of Air Jordan 1s at some point in your life. It is one of those shoes that has stood the test of time and it will probably never go out of style. It continues to deliver new colorways and there are always old iterations of the sneaker that make their way to the market. One of those models is the KO which stands for "knockoff," as it is clear that there is something a bit different about these kicks.

Due to the lack of certain details and alternate materials, this shoe is sometimes seen as something that Nike couldn't have made. Of course, this is not true as it was, indeed, made by Nike as a way to deliver cost-effective shoes to the masses. The "Chicago" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 KO is set to be released soon, and you can see the official images, down below.

A release date has also been set for the shoe, as these are going to be dropping on May 12th for $140 USD, through the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of this release, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

