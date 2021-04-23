Ever since the shoe first dropped all the way back in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has received a plethora of incredible colorways. One of the OG models that many have an affinity for is the "Shadow" version which got a nice retro back in 2018. It's a very simple colorway that is characterized by its black base and grey overlays. It's as simple as you can get as far as colorways go and now, Jordan Brand is dropping a new take on the shoe.

In the official images below, you can find the "Rust Shadow" Air Jordan 1, which has a very obvious reference here. As you can see, the shoe has a black base with some grey placed in the back. However, the overlays and the Nike swoosh have this brown glow to them, almost as if they grey has been rusted through. It's a truly unique take on the "Shadow" model and while it may take some fans a while to get used to the look, there is no denying these are interesting.

As for the release date, you will officially be able to grab these as of May 4th for $170 USD. Let us know what you think and whether or not you would cop, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike