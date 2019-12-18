Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 1 Retro High Zoom colorway in the works, following up the black/iridescent iteration that recently launched as part of the "Fearless" collection. According to sneaker sources @Zsneakerheadz and @S.Sam.Group, the next Air Jordan 1 Retro High Zoom will be heading to retailers in January in a White & Racer Blue colorway.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High Zoom comes equipped with a predominately white leather upper accompanied by glossy, grey patent leather overlays and a unique, mesh ankle collar. The kicks are also highlighted by an eye-catching racer blue inner lining with a combination of red and blue on the outsole. Like the first AJ1 Zoom, this pair features a full-length Zoom Air unit, hence the name.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details but all signs point to a release next month. Due to the increase in Air Jordan 1 prices in 2020, you can expect a $175 price tag. Check out some more detailed photos in the IG posts embedded below.