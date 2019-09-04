Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways have been plentiful this year and with many more to drop before the end of the year, sneakerheads are gearing up to empty their wallets all in the name of looking fly. One of the Jordan 1 colorways fans were hoping for this year is the "Yellow Toe" model. The shoe was promised as a High OG model although it ended up being released as a Mid, instead. Fans weren't too happy about this development although rumors continued to circulate that a High OG model was still in the works and could be released as soon as the Holiday of 2019.

Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying has now walked back their previous reports with a post stating how the shoe won't be released in 2019 after all. It's still unclear as to when they will be dropping and according to the posts below, there is still some hope that these are the real deal.

The colorway originally appeared as a PE for the band Shinedown but has since surfaced on the feet of some lucky sneaker enthusiasts. If these do, in fact, come out, it will surely become one of the biggest releases of that year.