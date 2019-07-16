There have been a ton of great Jordan Brand releases this year and, of course, some of the most popular have been Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways. One of the colorways that were teased a few months ago was the "Yellow Toe" model which fell into the same vein as the "Pine Green" and "Court Purple" versions. Unfortunately, this "Yellow Toe" model was released as an Air Jordan 1 Mid as opposed to a High OG. Sneakerheads were pretty disappointed about this although, according to @zsneakerheadz, they shouldn't lose hope so fast.

According to the post below, the High OG version of the "Yellow Toe" could be coming as soon as the Fall although for now, that's only a rumor. The shoe would only be released through Tier 0 Jordan Brand accounts which means quantities would be extremely limited. For a colorway as anticipated as this one, a Tier 0 release is to be expected albeit, anxiety-inducing.

The shoe has a yellow toe box and back heel while black overlays and Nike swoosh help make up the upper. There are also white panels on both sides, making this a classic looking Jordan 1.

Would you be interested in copping?