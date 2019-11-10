No matter what your feelings are toward the Air Jordan 1 High OG, you can always be sure that Jordan brand is going to come through with a plethora of colorways for it. Heading into 2020, Jordan Brand already has a whole slew of Jordan 1 colorways on the horizon with one of them being the women's exclusive, "UNC to Chicago."

Much like the recent "Fearless" colorway that dropped a little while back, the "UNC to Chicago" is meant to celebrate Michael Jordan's transition from college to the NBA. The shoe had a red outsole and toe box while the Nike swoosh and back heel are powder blue. From there, the rest of the sneaker comes in black leather and all of the elements complement each other well. Thanks to these new photos from @kickwhoshow, we now know what the sneaker will look like on-foot and so far, it's living up to every single expectation.

If you're looking to cop these, the rumored release date is being set for February 14th (Valentine's Day) of next year. Let us know in the comments how you're feeling about these.