When we look back at some of the most iconic sneakers of all-time, it's clear that the Air Jordan 1 deserves to be on that list. It has received numerous incredible colorways over the years that have had fans begging for retros. One of the best Jordan 1s to ever be released is the "UNC" model which was based on Jordan's time with the University Of North Carolina Tar Heels. In 2021, the "UNC" offering has been rumored to be destined for a potential return, and now, it seems like it's all but confirmed, albeit with a twist.

The Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz had originally been showing off a photoshop rendering of the sneaker that displayed a white upper with powder blue overlays and a black Nike swoosh. Thanks to new in-hand images, found below, it's clear that the original rendering was accurate, as we get to see the color scheme up close and personal. For now, it seems as though the sneaker will come equipped with black laces, as well as a black Wings logo on the ankle.

As for the release date, these are expected to be released on February 20th of next year, although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you the latest details surrounding this sneaker.