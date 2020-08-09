Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been a fan-favorite amongst sneakerheads and it is very easy to see why. Of course, the shoe first came out back in 1985 and was the first-ever signature shoe worn by Michael Jordan. Since that time, there have been almost too many different colorways to count, and every single year, Jordan Brand comes right back with more. The abundance of new colorways never seems to water down the silhouette as fans continue to buy the shoe in droves.

2021 is poised to be no different for Jordan Brand as various colorways have been teased for next year. One of those models comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz who has been posting photoshop renderings of the sneaker. This colorway is called "Alternate UNC" and features university blue overlays on top of a white base and black Nike swoosh. There have been various reports as to when this shoe will come out, with initial posts saying it would drop on January 2nd. Now, it seems like this model is destined for February 20th for $170 USD.

This release date isn't final so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. Also, let us know what you think in the comments below.