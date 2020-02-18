If you're a big sneakerhead, then you know how important the Air Jordan 1 High OG is to the culture. This shoe was Michael Jordan's first-ever signature shoe and it was an immediate success. Over the last 35 years, there have been a plethora of dope colorways that have taken the sneaker world by storm. Whether it be OG offerings or brand new color schemes, Jordan Brand is always doing its best to bring new and unique concepts to the table.

Jordan's alma mater is the University of North Carolina and the brand has given us plenty of Tar Heels-themed colorways over the years. According to @zsneakerheadz, Jumpman is about to give us another one with this "University Blue" colorway depicted below. The photoshop rendering reveals a sneaker that has a white toe box, white side panels, black Nike swoosh, and powder blue overlays.

If you're hoping to cop these, you're out of luck, at least for now. It is believed these will be released during the early stages of 2021 so stay tuned for further updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this colorway and whether or not you would ever wear something like this.