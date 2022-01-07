These past couple of weeks have been filled with various teasers for what's to come this year. 2022 promises to be a great year for sneakers, especially when it comes to those offered by Jordan Brand. Jumpman is always coming through with some impeccable offerings, including those for women. For instance, the Air Jordan 1 High OG pictured below is called "Starfish," and it will reportedly be a women's exclusive color scheme.

As you can see in the rendering, this shoe has a white base to it, all while the overlays are orange. These colors go perfectly together, especially as we have the woven brown material near the cuff, which helps give the shoe a look we haven't really seen before from the Air Jordan 1. Given this silhouette's popularity, we're sure fans are going to be flocking to the stores to cop a pair.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of July 21st for a price of $170 USD, according to @zsneakerheadz and @mr_unloved1s. This is still a tentative date, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.



