Jumpman has always knocked it out of the park when it comes to the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is their most classic model and it is the shoe that most sneakerheads wants to have in their position. This is especially true for female sneakerheads, who have been blessed with a ton of great offerings over the years. Jordan Brand is making a concerted effort to bring forth new colorways for women, and in 2022, these efforts are going to continue.

According to @zsneakerheadz, one such women's Air Jordan 1 High OG that fans can expect is the "Starfish" model, seen below. This shoe has a white leather base to it, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are orange. On the upper part of the heel, we have some black woven material that contrasts nicely with the white and orange aesthetic. These are colors that have been paired together before on the AJ1, but this color blocking is certainly something we have yet to see.

It is believed that these will come out in August of 2022 for a price of $170 USD. This news has not yet been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via @zSneakerheadz