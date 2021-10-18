If you are a fan of sneakers, then you probably own a pair of Air Jordan 1 High OGs. It is easily one of the best shoes ever made, and every single year, Jumpman creates a wide variety of new colorways. Pretty well every single week, we get some new teasers for models that are coming out within the next few months to a year, and fans are always eager to see what is on the horizon. With 2022 just a few months away, a lot of offerings are leaking on the internet, and it's been fun to look at it all.

One such model is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Stage Haze" which was recently revealed through @zsneakerheadz. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, this new shoe has a white base, black overlays, a grey back heel, and a coral Nike Air logo on the tongue. Overall, the shoe is filled with neutral colors although they are pieced together in a way that is certainly going to get fans excited.

The release date is rumored to take place on May 14th of 2022 for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.