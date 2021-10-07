When Michael Jordan first came into the NBA, he got to wear his very first signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1. This sneaker brought forth some skepticism from naysayers, although there were plenty of fans who felt like these were very much a must-have. Since 1985, the shoe has been one of the most popular on the market, and in the eyes of many, it is the best shoe ever made. With that being said, it should be no surprise that there are plenty of new colorways being added to the library every single year, and 2022 will be no different.

In a new post from @zsneakerheadz, we got to see a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG for women which has been simply dubbed "Denim" for now. The name makes a lot of sense when you realize that all of the overlays here are made of blue denim. The base of the shoe appears to be white leather, and it's certainly a sneaker that we can't wait to see in person.

As for a release date, it is believed that these will drop next summer, although an exact timeline has yet to be announced. With that in mind, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates pertaining to this model.