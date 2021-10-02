Since 1984, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been a fan favorite. It is the first signature shoe that Michael Jordan ever wore, and over the past 37 years, it has become an iconic piece of footwear. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the shoe has received a plethora of colorways over the last few decades. There are plenty of great models to choose from, and next year, fans will be getting even more fantastic shoes to choose from.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have received a ton of teasers that have to do with next year, including the "Heritage" model which is found below. As you can see from the photoshop rendering, the shoe has the same color blocking as the Travis Scott Fragment model which was released just a couple of months ago. The shoe has a Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway which features a white and red upper with some black to add contrast. Overall, it's a colorway that is bound to impress fans, especially those who enjoy the classics.

As for the release date, there is no information on that just yet. For now, it is believed they will be out in the Summer of 2022, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to the sneaker. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.