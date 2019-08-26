There have been a plethora of great Air Jordan 1 releases so far this year and this Saturday, yet another Jordan 1 will be released to the masses. We've reported on a ton of teasers for the Air Jordan 1 "Obsidian/UNC" which features navy and powder blue overlays on top of a white leather base. It's an aesthetically pleasing shoe that will certainly be a huge hit once it is released. Saturday, August 31st is the official release date with the price set at the standard $160 USD.

Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, we have a look at the United States Foot Locker map which shows off all of the stores this shoe will be released at. As you can tell from the post below, a vast majority of stores will be getting this sneaker which means if you want them, you have a pretty good shot at copping. This is great news for sneakerheads but horrible news for all of the resellers out there who were hoping to make a huge profit from this release.

If you're an Air Jordan 1 fan, these are definitely a must-cop so don't sleep on release day. It will be interesting to see if this colorway will hold up against some of the classics in the AJ1 library.