Jordan Brand has another UNC-themed Air Jordan 1 on tap for later this month, this time featuring a Sail and Obsidian Blue combination throughout the leather upper.

UNC blue handles a portion of the ankle collar, heel and "Nike Air" branding on the tongue of the upcoming "Obsidian" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, while the sneaker's namesake color takes on the Nike swoosh, as well as the trim around the sail-colored silhouette.

The kicks, priced at $160, are officially slated to make their retail debut at all Jordan Brand retailers on Saturday, August 31.

The kicks, priced at $160, are officially slated to make their retail debut at all Jordan Brand retailers on Saturday, August 31.

