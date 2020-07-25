Since 1985, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has remained one of the most iconic and culturally relevant sneakers of all-time. In addition to being the first signature shoe from Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 has an incredibly simple silhouette that can receive pretty well any colorway and still look extremely good. It is one of those shoes that sneakerheads will scoop up no matter what, and Jordan Brand is well-aware of this. They are constantly coming through with new models, and fans are always yearning to add them to their collection.

One of the latest Air Jordan 1 models to be shown off is the "Dark Mocha" offering which looks an awful lot like the Travis Scott collab from just last year. In new images provided by Instagram sneaker insider @hanuzying, we can see that the shoe features a white base, while the overlays are black and the back heel is brown.

This is easily one of the nicest Air Jordan 1 colorways we have seen throughout 2020 and it appears as though it is slated to release soon. An official release date has yet to be determined although we will be sure to bring you one once it has been revealed.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.