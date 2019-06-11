Jordan Brand has had an incredible first half of 2019 so far and heading into 2020, it appears as though Jumpman is looking to take a stranglehold on all of that momentum. In terms of silhouettes, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has easily been one of the brand's most important and popular shoes which isn't surprising considering just how classic it is. With a plethora of Jordan 1 colorways coming this year, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that there will be more coming in 2020 as well.

Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @zsneakerheadsz, we now have a photoshop rendering of a colorway that is rumored for April of next year. The model is being referred to as "Court Purple" and features the classic Chicago color blocking except this time around, the overlays are purple. There is a black Nike swoosh and the side panels and toe box are all white. It is believed that this pair will retail for $160 USD.

There are no official details for this pair just yet so stay tuned for updates as they come along as we will be sure to bring them to you.