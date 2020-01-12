The Air Jordan 1 High '85, a sneaker designed to resemble the cut of the OG 1985 Air Jordan 1 model, will be making it's way to retailers this year. This includes the red & white iteration releasing as part of the "New Beginnings" Pack, as well as a slick "Varsity Red" colorway. The latter, priced at $200, looks somewhat like an alternate colorway of the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 1 High.

As showcased in the latest batch of on-foot photos shared by sneaker source @HanZuYing, the kicks come equipped with a smooth leather construction done up in the familiar Bulls-friendly colorway. Black leather appears on the toe, tongue, mid panel and ankle collar while varsity red handles the rest of the upper including the Nike swoosh and "Nike Air" branding. A white midsole separates the upper from the red outsole, completing the look.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced release details for the Air Jordan 1 High '85 but rumors suggest the kicks will be limited to 23,000 pairs worldwide. Check out some additional images in the IG post embedded below and stay tuned for the official reveal.