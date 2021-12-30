Just a couple of years ago, Jumpman started releasing an Air Jordan 1 with FlyEase technology. FlyEase is meant to make sneakers a lot more accessible for those who have disabilities. Laces can be hard to tinker with, and sometimes the cuff of a shoe isn't always the easiest thing to get into. With the FlyEase Jordan 1, consumers are given a zipper and a strap to make things easier, all while providing the Jordan 1 aesthetics that everyone has come to love and enjoy.

Now, the FlyEase will be making its return to the market in 2022, this time with a hot pink colorway. In the images below, you can see how the shoe has a white leather base to it, all while the upper is covered in hot pink. These colors work perfectly together, and we're sure sneakerheads will appreciate a FlyEase model that uses these flashy tones.

There is currently no release date for these kicks, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these. As always, give us your thoughts on this brand new sneaker, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

