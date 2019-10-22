As we approach the end of 2019, Jordan Brand is planning on releasing a plethora of Air Jordan 1s and sneakerheads are pretty excited about it. The shoe is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all-time and there is every reason to be excited about brand new colorways. Jumpman has been looking to try out brand new technologies and with the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase, they will be doing just that.

Early images of the shoe were released last week and fans were a little confused as to what they were. Now, we know that the FlyEase is specifically made for those who have trouble putting shoes on due to certain disabilities. The shoe has multiple straps which will make them easier to put on. Not to mention, the first colorway will be a mix between the "Bred" and "Black Toe" models. It's a pretty clean colorway and if you've been looking for a more accessible shoe, this is the perfect model.

Thanks to @hanzuying, we have some detailed photos of these kicks. We also know that the official release date is set for Friday, November 1st with a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think of this model in the comments below.