With the Winter season just a couple of months away, Jordan Brand is gearing up to deliver fans with some kicks that will help them get through the elements. Whether it be rain or snow, Jumpman understands that sneakerheads still want to look good, even if the elements don't want to permit any drip. Recently, the brand has been showing off the Air Jordan 1 Element, which is the type of shoe that fans can get behind whenever the weather is looking to get in their way.

As previously reported, this shoe is covered in Gore-Tex materials, which makes it perfect to battle the elements. As for colorways, the latest one to be shown off online is this "Light Bone" model below. As you can see, the base color here is white, all while light greyish-purple overlays are placed on top, with a black Nike swoosh for good measure. All-in-all, it is a clean colorway and it is one that fans will be looking to cop once December rolls around.

The release date has officially been pegged for December 1st and the retail price is $200 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

