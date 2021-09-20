When you think of Nike shoes that are able to combat rain and snow, your mind probably jumps to Gore-Tex. This brand of shoe has always been able to get fans excited, regardless of what model it's being placed on. Earlier this year, there were rumors that we would get a Gore-Tex version of the Air Jordan 1, which is something that certainly had fans intrigued.

Thanks to the Instagram account @pvasneakers, we now have a fresh look at the Air Jordan 1 Element "Light Bone," which can be found in the images below. The shoe has a white base with some neutral tones surrounding it in the faded grey "light bone" and even some creamy beige. Overall, it's a simple model although the Gore-Tex material is what brings it up a notch.

At this time, the shoe is expected to be released on December 1st of this year for a price of $200 USD although these details have yet to be confirmed. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via pvasneakers

