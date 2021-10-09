One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1, which to this day, still receives a heavy dose of innovation. It is one of those sneakers that has remained fresh for 35 years, and with Jumpman dedicating so much time to the shoe, it is easy to see why. This year, Jordan Brand is introducing the Air Jordan 1 High "Element" which is a shoe equipped with Gore-Tex which is perfect for handling the elements. The Fall is upon us and you can never go wrong with some sneakers that will help you when the rain starts pouring on your clothes.

As you can see in the photos below, a new colorway of the shoe has surfaced online, and it is a healthy mix of neutral and earthy tones. For instance, the overlays are black and the back heel is grey, however, there are some forest green tones on the toe box and side panels, which helps liven up the shoe quite a bit.

In terms of the release date, nothing has been revealed, although you can expect these to come out closer to November for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike