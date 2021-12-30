One of the best shoes on the market right now is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and in 2022, Jordan Brand has plans to give the silhouette a ton of great new offerings. We have seen plenty of teasers for the Air Jordan 1 heading into next year, and one of the latest colorways that fans have been fawning over, is the "Dark Marina Blue" offering which can be seen down below.

This model has a very classy and stealthy look to it as the upper is covered in black. From the toe box to the side panels to the tongue, we are met with some heavy black tones. As for the overlays and the Nike swoosh, those are all built with a nice blue coating that brings a fantastic yet familiar look to the silhouette. Overall, these are going to be one of the more sought after AJ1s of the entire year.

It has been confirmed that this new Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released on Saturday, February 16th, for a price of $170 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH for more details on this release, and as always, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via GOAT

