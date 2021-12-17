Every single year, Jumpman delivers a plethora of Air Jordan 1 High OG offerings to the market, and 2022 is going to be no different. Jordan Brand knocked it out of the park in 2021, and the momentum will certainly be carried well into next year. After all, the Jordan 1 High OG is a classic, and there is no reason why Jumpman shouldn't be bringing out some new offerings.

One of the latest colorways to be unveiled online has been the "Dark Marina Blue" number, which can be found below thanks to some new photos from GOAT. As you can see, this shoe has a classic makeup as the entire base is black. From there, the overlays and Nike swoosh are a gorgeous shade of marina blue that will really pop on your feet. While some will say these are too close to the "Royal" colorway, there is no doubt that these have their own charm to them.

As for the release date, these are set to come out on February 16th for a price of $170 USD. The release date has not yet been confirmed, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via GOAT

