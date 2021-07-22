Michael Jordan's sneaker legacy began with the Air Jordan 1 and over the years, Jumpman has brought out dozens upon dozens of fantastic colorways. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that the Jordan 1 would ever go away, and this is something that should be celebrated. It is one of the best shoes on the planet and it can pretty well be worn with anything. Even in 2021, this silhouette is in style and as a result, Jordan Brand has some dope releases planned for the Fall and even the Holiday season.

One of the latest models to be shown off comes from @zsneakerheadz in the form of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Atmosphere" which is a women's exclusive. According to the post below, this shoe is meant to be an homage to MJ's love of bubblegum which he could always be seen chewing on the sidelines. The color scheme matches this love as we see pink patent leather on the toe box, back heel, and even the outsole. The rest of the shoe has a white base with black overlays, and overall, it's an eye-popping look.

The rumored release date for these has been set to December 22nd of this year although this is still subject to change. Let us know what you think of this new colorway, in the comments and poll below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.