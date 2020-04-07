Aesop Rock Closes His Eyes & Puts "Drums On The Wheel"

Deep divers rejoice, for the lord and savior Aesop Rock has come through to bequeath a trilogy of tracks upon us. Following "Play Dead" and "KOWP" off his entirely self-produced soundtrack to Freedom Finger (Music From The Game), Rock has come through with the tense "Drums On The Wheel."

Taking to an ominous guitar-driven instrumental, Rock wastes little time in administering a ridiculous flow-scheme. "Do you read me? Do you read me? Do I need to reach through the TV?" he raps. "Do I need to reach through the ouija? Houston, I may have gone too Houdini, I'm too uneasy."

When it comes to the art of characterization and world-building, few can rise to the task with the immersive brilliance of Aesop Rock. Though seldom direct, his ability to be in several places at once solidify him as a truly unique voice in the pantheon of great hip-hop writers. Plus, he can produce his own beats, and does so wonderfully on arguable album highlight "Drums On The Wheel." Check it out for yourself below, and make sure to adjust your thinking caps accordingly.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Do you read me? Do you read me? Do I need to reach through the TV?

Do I need to reach through the ouija? Houston, I may have gone too Houdini

I'm too uneasy, I'm out of phase, and I'm orange Tang, and I'm powdered eggs

And my radio has been down for days, I just stand around and sound out the phrase

It go do you read me, shook up shoe to beanie, y'all look for the moon graffiti