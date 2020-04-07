mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aesop Rock Kicks Off Kill-Streak With "Play Dead"

Mitch Findlay
April 07, 2020 11:45
5 Views
00
1
2020 Rhymesayers Entertainment2020 Rhymesayers Entertainment
2020 Rhymesayers Entertainment

Play Dead
Aesop Rock

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Aesop Rock sets off his video game soundtrack "Freedom Finger" with the frantic and off-kilter "Play Dead."


Not long after providing the masses with an in-depth tutorial on constructing a homemade mummy, Aesop Rock has returned with a new guidebook on how to "Play Dead." This latest lesson arrives courtesy of his new largely-instrumental project Freedom Finger (Music From The Game), a self-produced score designed for the Rhymesayers expansion of the titular game. We already covered one of the tracks "KOWP" right here, and now we're diving into the introductory cut, which is as delightfully abstract and complex as you've come to expect from Rock.

"In my rearview's a little planet earth, and my calendar is straight doomsdays / fuel up and I steamroll, you better moonwalk when that screen scroll," he raps, conjuring an imaginative stanza that somehow manages to resonate in these troubled times. "I feed castaways to these gamma rays and my handshake is all sleeper hold." Perhaps it's his way of saying he's antisocial, so please forgive him. Either way, part of the fun of listening to Aesop Rock is coming through with new interpretations of his bars, so do your best in contributing to the cause in the comment section below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Warfare, I don't war fair, I like rocket fuel in my morning air
I like red buttons under iron fists, and my stunt doubles like, "I quit"
The kid three-sixty all side-eye, and pluck wild geese from that twilight
I go hyperspeed, and can't drive for shit, I just bob and weave when y'all skydive