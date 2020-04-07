Aesop Rock Kicks Off Kill-Streak With "Play Dead"

Not long after providing the masses with an in-depth tutorial on constructing a homemade mummy, Aesop Rock has returned with a new guidebook on how to "Play Dead." This latest lesson arrives courtesy of his new largely-instrumental project Freedom Finger (Music From The Game), a self-produced score designed for the Rhymesayers expansion of the titular game. We already covered one of the tracks "KOWP" right here, and now we're diving into the introductory cut, which is as delightfully abstract and complex as you've come to expect from Rock.

"In my rearview's a little planet earth, and my calendar is straight doomsdays / fuel up and I steamroll, you better moonwalk when that screen scroll," he raps, conjuring an imaginative stanza that somehow manages to resonate in these troubled times. "I feed castaways to these gamma rays and my handshake is all sleeper hold." Perhaps it's his way of saying he's antisocial, so please forgive him. Either way, part of the fun of listening to Aesop Rock is coming through with new interpretations of his bars, so do your best in contributing to the cause in the comment section below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Warfare, I don't war fair, I like rocket fuel in my morning air

I like red buttons under iron fists, and my stunt doubles like, "I quit"

The kid three-sixty all side-eye, and pluck wild geese from that twilight

I go hyperspeed, and can't drive for shit, I just bob and weave when y'all skydive