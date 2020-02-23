Friday, Adrien Broner found himself in handcuffs when he was arrested while attending the weigh-in ahead of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's landmark rematch Saturday night.

TMZ Sports reported the story, detailing that Broner was placed under arrest by Las Vegas Metro police for trespassing after refusing to leave the MGM Grand, where the weigh-in took place, and where he last fought in a loss against Manny Pacquiao in January of last year.

The arrest stems from an alleged ban from the property that was issued against Broner in November of 2019. At the time of this writing, it is not entirely clear why Broner is not allowed on the property. However, he was first asked by hotel security to leave. When the request was not honored, law enforcement stepped in.

Broner has since been released from the county jail, hopping on Instagram to check what the moves were in Vegas seeing as how he can't return to the location of the fight Saturday night.

"Fresh out the slammer," he penned. "What's popping tonight Vegas?"

It marks only the latest in a string of legal incidents involving the former champion. In December, Broner was ordered to pay approximately $830,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault at a Cleveland nightclub. Prior to that, he pled guilty to two criminal charges related to the occurrence, receiving a sentence of two years probation. In February 2018, he was also arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery after groping a woman in a mall.