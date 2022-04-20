One of Kanye's most unique creations has been the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. This is a shoe that received a lot of scrutiny at first, however, it is now looked at as one of the comfiest and most affordable Yeezys out there. New colorways are constantly being released on the market, and now, we are about to get the "Sulfur" model.

As you can see from the official images below, this shoe has a monochromatic yellow-ish beige hue to it. Kanye loves his neutral colorways, and this is yet another Yeezy that fits that bill. While it may not be exciting to some sneakerheads out there, it will certainly be enough to entice others. After all, the Foam Runner is a shoe that you can't help but be intrigued by whenever you see it.

If you are interested in copping these brand new kicks, you will be able to do so as of Friday, April 22nd through Adidas.com/Yeezy and the Confirmed app. Let us know what you think about this latest Foam Runner, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas