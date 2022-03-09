One of the best Yeezy shoes to come out over the past couple of years has been the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. This is a shoe that fans love thanks to its simplistic design, and its fairly affordable price. It is a shoe that any fan can get their hands on, and with new colorways coming out, it's hard to ignore these.

In fact, two new colorways of the Foam Runner are dropping later this week, in the "Mist" and "Stone Sage" offerings. The first model is mostly made of light beige, while the second colorway has a multi-toned grey marble upper. Both of these offerings continue the Yeezy tradition of neutral tones, and overall, these are definitely a worthy addition to your collections.

If you are planning on copping these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, March 11th, for a price of $90 USD. Both colorways will be found on the Confirmed app, so make sure you have that open come Friday morning. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world, and let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas