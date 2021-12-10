Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is easily one of the more bizarre yet unique silhouettes on the sneaker market. Fans were a bit baffled by the shoe's design, however, it has become a huge hit over the past year. With each new release, pairs sell out immediately and it has led to an increased production in colorways. With each passing month, we are hit with some new teasers, and tomorrow, fans will actually be blessed with a new shoe altogether.

That's right folks, the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner "MX Sand Grey" will be dropping tomorrow. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a beige base to it, all while greys and browns are mixed in throughout. There are about three shades to be found here, and it makes for quite the offering. The MX series is something that Yeezy has experimented with as of late, and so far, it is working out quite well for them.

The shoes are going to cost $80 USD and they will be available for purchase through the Confirmed App and Adidas.com/Yeezy as of December 11th. Let us know what you think of the latest Foam Runner, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas