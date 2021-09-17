Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner continues to be one of those shoes that baffles people. On the surface, it shouldn't be all that fashionable. It looks like a futuristic laundry hamper that can be worn on your feet, and despite this, it goes surprisingly well with various outfits. As a result, every single colorway has sold out with ease, and Ye continues to drop new offerings.

One of the latest models to be shown off is this monochromatic "ochre" colorway which can be found below. As you can see, this model contains a light brown aesthetic that is sure to pop during the Fall months. The Yeezy brand loves offering up neutral colorways and this is a model that fits squarely within that trend. Of course, not everyone is going to find these appealing although if you've bought into the Yeezy hype, then you are probably going to enjoy these at least a little bit.

The release date for these has been set for Saturday, September 18th with just so happens to be tomorrow. They can be found on the Confirmed App for a price of $80 USD and will most likely be limited. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

