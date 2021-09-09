When Kanye West debuted the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner, many sneakerheads were questioning his sanity, and for good reason. The shoe had this weird futuristic look to it although the holes throughout the upper gave a croc-like feel to it all. It was so out there that fans didn't know whether it was the best thing ever, or an abomination. Now, fans have come around to the silhouette and every new colorway tends to sell out extremely fast.

The latest colorway of the Yeezy Foam Runner to be teased was this "Ochre" model which can be found down below. Adidas has given fans the official images, and there is no doubt that this is a model tailor-made for the Fall season. It is covered in a dark beige tone that fits the earthy and neutral aesthetic that the Yeezy brand has been embracing since 2018. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Yeezy would go with such an offering.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for this shoe right now, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these kicks, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

