Kanye West is one of the biggest artists of all-time and while his music is what made him famous, it's clear that his sneaker output is what many fans have been paying more attention to. There are a few silhouettes that have gotten people's attention, including the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which is known for looking like a pair of Crocs that came from outer space. Various colorways of this shoe have been released and as the year goes on, fans can expect even more to hit the market.

According to Yeezy Mafia, a Foam Runner colorway called "Mineral Blue" will be dropping in just a couple of months from now. As you can see from the images below, this shoe has a navy blue aesthetic to it and even seems like there is a gray element, as well. Overall, it's a pretty clean model, and we're sure fans will enjoy it.

As per the tweet above, you can expect these to be released in May of 2021 although there could be some delays so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.

In the meantime, let us know what you think about this shoe, in the comments below.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company