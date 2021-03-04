Kanye West has come out with some pretty wild sneakers over the last few years. One of his more polarizing creations is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which was roasted for looking like a futuristic pair of crocs. Kanye is adamant that this sneaker is the future of footwear and at $80 USD, it is easily the most affordable of any other Yeezy shoe.

While there haven't been a lot of colorways over the last few months, it appears as though two new offerings will be coming out during the month of March. These colorways are called "Sand" and “MXT Moon Gray." The latter of these models was actually teased by the likes of Kim Kardashian and can be found in the post below via Yeezy Mafia.

This is a model that will continue to be polarizing to the masses although it is clear that big Yeezy fans will continue to cop these. The first time the silhouette dropped, it sold out almost immediately, which just goes to show how popular these are despite their aesthetics.

As for the release date, these will be coming out on March 26th for $80 a pop. If you want a pair, they will be available over at Adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia