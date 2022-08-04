Kanye West started a dad shoe revolution when he came out with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" back in 2017. Dad shoes became extremely popular at the time, and even today, chunky runners are still flying off of the shelves. One of the follow-ups to the "Wave Runner" was the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 V2, which has received a whole army of colorways over the years.

One such model is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Vanta" which came out back in 2019. As you can see from the images below, this is an all-black shoe that features a stealthy look that is perfect for this silhouette. The black look is slimming on an already-chunky silhouette, and at the time, this was certainly a popular release. Now, it is set to receive a restock, which should appease fans who missed out on the original release.

If you are looking to get your hands on this model, you will actually be able to do so as of Friday, August 19th for $300 USD on adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas