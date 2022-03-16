There have been a ton of classic Yeezys to come out over the years. In terms of Adidas offerings, many fans gravitate towards the 350 V2 as well as the infamous 750s, which have yet to make a return in about six years. One model that fans cannot get enough of is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner," which helped kick off the dad shoe trend.

This is a sneaker that has received plenty of restocks over the years, and now, it is going to get yet another. For some, the sheer amount of restocks has been annoying, especially since it brings the value down. For others, however, this is great news, as it is yet another opportunity at copping a sneaker that has forever stood the test of time. Overall, it has become an essential Yeezy sneaker.

If you are looking to hit on the restock, these will be available as of Tuesday, March 22nd for a price of $300 USD on the Adidas Confirmed app. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas