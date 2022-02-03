Kanye West has been working on a plethora of different projects as of late, however, fans are always going to gravitate towards his Yeezys, at least when it comes to Kanye's work in the realm of fashion and streetwear. One shoe that has always gotten fans excited is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, which is known for being Kanye's first real dad shoe. This is a model that caused a huge commotion at first, however, it is now widely accepted as one of his best.

The latest Yeezy Boost 700 to be unveiled is this "Sulfur Yellow" model, which can be found below. As you will see, this shoe features an interesting beige tone on it, while some yellow overlays are present throughout the silhouette. The shoe then has a brown and black midsole to it, although the brown is mostly muted into a charcoal-type tone. Overall, it is an interesting colorway that is certainly going to impress fans.

A release date for these has not yet been determined, however, they are expected to come out towards the Spring. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

