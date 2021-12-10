Kanye West's dad shoe revolution in 2017 brought forth a ton of great shoes. One such model was the AdidasYeezy Boost 700, which eventually received all kinds of variations. The MNVN offering was one of those silhouettes, and it contained all of the great features of the original 700, but with a twist. Instead, the shoe has "700" written across the side, all while the materials were completely different. Numerous colorways have come out so far, and in 2022, it appears as though Yeezy will continue to crank out the hits.

For instance, we now know of this "Wash Cream" colorway, which can be found in the images below. Like most MNVN offerings, we have the black midsole as a base, all while the "700" branding is silver 3M. From there, we have a nice beigish-yellow coating on the top, which gives the shoe a nice subtle pop.

Yeezy Mafia is claiming that these will release in the Spring of 2022, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these, in the not so distant future. Also, as always, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

