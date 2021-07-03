Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand has been delivering some incredible sneakers over the last few years and one of them is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, which has received a multitude of different iterations and updates. One of those models is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN which came out near the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. It's a shoe that is trademarked by its alternative upper that also features bold "700" numbering on the sides.

There have been numerous colorways to hit the market over the last few years, and now, we are getting a "Blue Tint" model. As the name would suggest, the upper is covered in a nice and subtle light blue, all while black overlays are placed around the shoe and the midsole. It makes for a summer-ready colorway that should get Yeezy fans excited for some time in the sun.

For those who want to get themselves a pair, you will be able to do so as of Monday, July 5th for a price of $220 USD. Pairs will be available on the Adidas website, so be sure to be vigilant on the morning of the release date. There's no doubt these are going to sell quickly.

Image via Adidas

