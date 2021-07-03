One of the best Yeezysneakers has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. About a year after the initial release of this model, we got the MNVN variant which gave us an alternative material on the upper, as well as big 700 numbering on the sides. So far, numerous new colorways for this shoe have made their way to the market and this summer, we are supposed to get more.

For instance, Adidas recently unveiled the new "Blue Tint" offering which definitely lives up to its name. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a light blue upper all while the overlays, tongue, laces, and midsole are black. These elements come together to create a nice subtle model that will definitely work nicely with some of your summer outfits, even if you don't have any light blue clothes.

For those who might be interested in copping this new model, it is set to release sometime in July for a price of $220 USD. No exact release date has been identified so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest information. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas