Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been delivering a ton of great sneakers to the world over the last few years, and in 2021, we have seen plenty of models get some shine. One of those shoes is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 which is among the most comfortable sneakers out there. The chunky Boost midsole is exactly what sneakerheads want from their shoes, and Yeezy has taken note by delivering a ton of new colorways.

With the Fall in full swing, fans are being treated to the "Stone Salt" offering which can be found below. The shoe is made up of various shades of brown, while some grey is added to reinforce those Fall neutral tones. It is one of those colorways that the Yeezy brand has mastered over the years, and if you've always been a fan of this color pallet, then you will certainly want to add these to your collection.

As for a release date, you can expect these to drop later this month in October for a price of $230 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on these, and be sure to let us know in the comments below, what you think of this colorway.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas